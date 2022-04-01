Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order Friday morning, approving the temporary formation of three companies of Border Police, calling up hundreds of reservists.

Gantz approved the rare step of calling up Border Police reservists at the request of the police department, following a string of Arab terrorist attacks, including a deadly rampage in Be’er Sheva last week, deadly shooting attacks in Hadera and Bnei Brak this week, and a stabbing attack on a bus south of Jerusalem on Thursday.

The order calls up 300 Border Police reservists, forming three additional companies for a period of one month, covering the month of Ramadan, which begins on Saturday.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, police chief Yaakov ‘Kobi’ Shabtai and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor) agreed to allocated 181 million shekels in additional funding for the police department to bolster security following the wave of terror attacks. Of that, 111 million shekels will be transferred to the police department immediately, with 70 million shekels more to be transferred by August.