Two brothers of terrorist Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian, who carried out a ramming-stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva on Tuesday, are suspected of having provided him with the knife.

The suspicion was raised during the court hearing in the Ashkelon Magistrates Court, which was held to discuss the extension of the brothers' arrest.

Israel Police and Shabak (Israel Security Agency) also suspect the brothers of being members of a terror organization.

The two were taken for questioning after suspicions were raised that they knew about their brother's intention to carry out a terror attack and even saw him leave the house with the knife in hand. Relatives of the terrorist claimed Wednesday that his parents were shocked at the acts of murder he carried out.

Meanwhile, police and Shabak are continuing to investigate the terror attack.