On Monday, the Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck command centers and assets belonging to the Internal Security Forces and the IRGC in Tehran, Iran.

These forces consist of various corps and command centers, and are responsible, on behalf of the Iranian regime's military, for defending the homeland security, suppressing threats, and maintaining the regime's stability.

As part of the strike, the headquarters of the Basij was targeted. The Basij is one of the IRGC’s central armed bases of power. Alongside its other functions, it is also responsible for enforcing the Islamic law and reporting civilians who violate it to the regime authorities.

Additionally, the Alborz Corps, responsible for the security of several cities in the Tehran District from various threats and for maintaining the regime's stability, was struck, along with the Intelligence and General Security Police under the Internal Security Forces, which also forms part of regimes military forces.

These command centers have significant military effect and additionally they impact the regime's ability to impose control. Striking these military targets harms the Iranian regime's military capabilities.