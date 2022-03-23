Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) on Wednesday met Arthur Haimov, the Egged bus driver who on Tuesday eliminated an active terrorist during a stabbing spree in Be'er Sheva.

Haimov, 44, a father of five, immigrated to Israel at the age of 13 from Uzbekistan.

Presenting him with a certificate of appreciation, Michaeli told Haimov, "With determination and courage, you neutralized a terrorist who yesterday took the lives of four Israelis. On a daily basis as well, you serve the Israeli public as part of your job, and allow many people to arrive safely to any location, and for that, I want to thank you."

"Thank you for your unusually quick thinking, which prevented harm to other civilians, and saved lives," she added. "Thank you for your dedicated, daily, service in our public transportation."

Concluding her remarks, Michaeli sent condolences to the families of those killed in the terror attack, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.