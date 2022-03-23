Israeli security forces investigating Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack in Be’er Sheva questioned relatives of the terrorist responsible, amid suspicions at least some of the family members had foreknowledge of the terrorist’s planned attack.

Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency probing the attack questioned Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian’s relatives, with police interrogating two of al-Quian’s brothers Wednesday morning.

The two brothers are suspected of know about Mohammad Jalab’s plans to carry out a terrorist attack, and may have witnessed him leaving the house with the knife he used in the attack.

Once the interrogation has been completed, authorities will determine whether the two brothers should be brought before a judge for an extension of their arrest.

On Wednesday, police returned the personal firearms of two civilians who shot and killed the terrorist, ending the eight-minute rampage Tuesday.

Police forensics teams examined the two guns at a ballistics analysis facility overnight. The police department came under criticism Tuesday, after footage was released showing officers threatening one of the two civilians who requested his gun back following questioning.

Officials at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva announced Wednesday morning that two of the victims wounded in Tuesday’s attack are in moderate and stable condition.

Four people were murdered in the attack Tuesday afternoon, with the terrorist running down victims with his car before exiting the vehicle to stab additional victims.

The attack occurred at a gas station on Derech Hevron in Be’er Sheva, adjacent to a ‘BIG’ shopping center.

The terrorist, an Arab Israeli from the Bedouin sector, was a resident of Hura in the Negev, and in the past had expressed support for the ISIS terrorist group.

According to Maariv, the terrorist had joined ISIS and was recently released from a 5 year prison term.