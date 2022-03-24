Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian news agencies reported that the two discussed the developments in the attempts to advance a meaningful dialogue between Russia and Ukraine in order to bring an end to the war.

During the conversation, Putin condemned Tuesday’s murderous attack in Be'er Sheva and sent his condolences to the families of those killed and best wishes for the recovery of the wounded.

Bennett, according to reports last week, has been the primary international mediator between Ukraine and Russia in the efforts to end the war.

On Sunday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Israel was undertaking many efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested they might take place in Jerusalem.

"Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it," he said.

"The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks. And we are grateful for this. We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem. That's the right place to find peace. If possible,” added Zelenskyy.