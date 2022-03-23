Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, 50, was laid to rest Wednesday evening in the Be'er Sheva cemetery.

Rabbi Kravitzky, a father of four, was murdered Tuesday when a terrorist rammed into him in Be'er Sheva.

The community rabbi mourned Rabbi Kravitzky's murder, saying, "Rabbi Moshe and his family did not come here for good and comfortable conditions. They dedicated their lives to the community."

Rabbi Zalman Garelik, head Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Be'er Sheva and a friend and colleague of Rabbi Kravitzky, told Reshet Bet, "He came to the city around fifteen years ago. We needed an energetic Chabad emissary who spoke Russian."

"He managed the soup kitchen. He took care of the elderly. He had a special approach, a connection with people."