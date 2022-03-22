זירת הפיגוע בבאר שבע TPS

Three women and one man were murdered Tuesday afternoon in a mixed stabbing-ramming terror attack near the BIG shopping center on Derech Hevron Street in Be'er Sheva. Two additional victims were moderately injured in the attack, and were evacuated to the city's Soroka Medical Center.

Initial police investigations show that the terrorist arrived at the gas station on Derech Hevron in Be'er Sheva, with a knife in hand. There, he stabbed a woman. Later, he arrived at the nearby commercial center, rammed a bicycle rider with his vehicle, and immediately afterwards exited the vehicle and went on to stab several other passersby.

A bus driver who was at the scene succeeded in neutralizing the terrorist, who was later declared dead at the scene

According to police sources, the terrorist is an Arab Israeli citizen who lives in the Bedouin Arab town of Hura and was known in the past to be a supporter of ISIS. The terrorist, who has been identified as Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian, was shot and killed at the scene.

According to Maariv, the terrorist had joined ISIS and was recently released from a 5 year prison term.

An eyewitness said, "The terrorist jumped on the first woman he saw and stabbed her. He left her and moved to others, and began stabbing them. A bus driver arrived at the scene and caught him."

Magen David Adom (MDA) said, "At 4:15p.m. MDA's Negev hotline received a report regarding a number of wounded on Derech Hevron and Yitzhak Nafha Street in Be'er Sheva. MDA paramedics are at the scene providing medical treatment to a number of people suffering various levels of injury, including serious."

"MDA paramedics at the scene are declaring the death of a woman aged about 40 and evacuating to Soroka Medical Center three victims, including a man of about 60 and a woman of about 35 in critical condition, and a woman of about 40 in moderate condition," an MDA update read.

MDA Director General Eli Bin told Channel 12 News, "The terrorist stabbed three people on Yitzhak Nafha Street, near the Big shopping center in Be'er Sheva. Two of them are considered seriously wounded, and one seriously-critically wounded. All of them were treated at the scene and one is already making his way to Soroka Hospital in the city."

Israel Police said, "A report was received regarding the stabbing of a gas station employee and another woman, at a gas station in the commercial center on Derech Hevron. The terrorist appears to have been neutralized. Police officers have begun searching the area."

A later police statement read, "A man arrived in the area of a commercial center in Be'er Sheva, and wounded three civilians with a knife. He was neutralized by a passerby. Police officers are at the scene."

A statement from Soroka read: "In the trauma room at the Soroka Center for Emergency Medicine we are now treating two women from the Be'er Sheva stabbing attack. Both of them are considered to be in serious condition and suffer stab wounds to their backs. The trauma room staff is prepared with reinforcements to provide solutions for others who were injured, if such people arrive."

Dr. Dan Schwarzfuchs, Soroka's Deputy Director, told Galei Zahal, "We received a notice of an incident with a large number of victims. People came to us with very serious wounds. One arrived lifeless, and two others in critical condition. We did everything we could, but we did not succeed."