Israel Police announced Monday morning that a Prosecutor's statement has been filed against a resident of Beitar Illit, suspected of setting fire to Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef's synagogue in Jerusalem.

The statement comes ahead of an expected indictment

The arson took place two weeks ago, and the suspect is also believed to have sprayed graffiti nearby.

The investigation was jointly conducted by investigators from the Lev Habira police station and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the suspect was quickly arrested.

"Upon receiving the report about the incidents, officers from the Lev Habira police station and the Jerusalem District's criminal identification unit arrived at the scenes, gathered evidence and testimonies, using advanced technological means, and an investigation was opened. The officers managed to track down the identity of the suspect - a young resident of Beitar Illit, who was located at a hotel in Jerusalem and detained for questioning by the police. From the police investigation, it emerged that the motive for the actions was criminal."

During the investigation, a search was carried out at the suspect's home, where incendiary materials, spray paint, and other items linking him to the act were found.

The court extended his detention for an additional five days.