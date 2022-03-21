A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 133 passengers on board has been involved in an "accident," according to Chinese state media, near Wuzhou in the Guangxi region. A fire broke out and the airplane has crashed. The number of casualties has yet to be determined.

The airplane, a Boeing 737, was six years old and had been on its way from Kunming to Guangzhou. Flight tracking stopped at 22 minutes past two in the afternoon, local time (06:22 GMT) at an altitude of 3225 feet when the aircraft was flying at a speed of 376 knots.

According to Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal airplane accident occurred in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines were killed when the plane crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.