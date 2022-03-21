The Hamas terrorist organization issued a statement on Sunday evening following the stabbing attack in Jerusalem in which two policemen were injured, one moderately and the other lightly.

Muhammad Hamada, a Hamas spokesman in Jerusalem, said the "courage" of the terrorist who carried out the attack was “a clear message to Israel and its criminal extremist government that it could not gain security as long as the Palestinian people do not enjoy it."

"The continued Zionist terrorism will not weaken the determination of the Palestinians, but will strengthen them in the fight against the occupation and the herds of settlers and will escalate the popular movement and combat activity against the brutal occupier in all of our occupied land until it is liberated and the occupation disappears," said Hamas.