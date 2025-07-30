The families of British citizens held hostage by Hamas have issued a stark warning to the UK government, expressing deep concern that the proposed recognition of a Palestinian state could jeopardize ongoing efforts to secure the release of their loved ones.

In a statement released Wednesday, lawyers representing the families said they fear that the UK's current diplomatic stance may unintentionally make the release of hostages more difficult. The families, represented by Adam Rose and Adam Wagner KC, include those of ten hostages with British citizenship or close British ties. Among them are Emily Damari, released in February 2025, and Nadav Popplewell, who was murdered in June 2024. Hostages still unaccounted for include Avinatan Or, presumed alive and whose mother is British, and Yossi Sharabi, whose body is reportedly held by Hamas.

"We are concerned that the UK’s proposal risks delaying the release of the hostages," the statement read. "This is because the UK has said that it will recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire. But the risk is that Hamas will continue to refuse to agree to a ceasefire because if it agrees to one, this would make UK recognition less likely."

According to the families, such an outcome would directly contradict the British Prime Minister's assurance that the UK would not reward Hamas for its actions. They argue that conditioning recognition of a Palestinian state on a ceasefire could inadvertently provide Hamas with an incentive to prolong the conflict.

The families emphasized that their focus remains solely on bringing their loved ones home. "The British hostage families take no position on the wider politics. Their concern is to bring their loved ones home, and time is fast running out," the statement concluded.

They called on the Prime Minister to clarify the UK's position and to ensure that no steps are taken that might undermine the imperative of securing the hostages' immediate and unconditional release.