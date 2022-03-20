An Israeli police officer was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.

The attack occurred near the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, when an Arab terrorist rushed the officer, stabbed him, then fled the scene.

Security forces have been deployed to the area and are searching for the terrorist.

The wounded officer is listed in moderate, stable condition.

"A short time ago an officer operating in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood of Jerusalem was stabbed by a suspect who fled the scene," the police department said in a statement. "Large police forces are at the scene and are conducting searches for the suspect."

This is the second terrorist stabbing attack in the capital in as many days.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old man was lightly wounded in a stabbing attack after he went out jogging in central Jerusalem, along David Remez Street.