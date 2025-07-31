The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Thursday morning revealed that the 14-year-old boy used as pro-Hamas, anti-Israel propaganda received medical treatment in Israel in 2018.

"Once again, Hamas is using photos of sick children to push the 'starvation' narrative and blame Israel," COGAT posted. "But the truth tells a different story."

"#TheFacts: 14-year-old Abdul Qader al-Fayoumi was treated in Israel back in 2018 for a genetic disease. Abdul was one of the hundreds of Gazan children suffering from similar diseases that were treated in Israel prior to Hamas destroying the Erez Crossing on Oct. 7. "

התמונה של עבדול קאדר אל-פיומי צילום: מתפ"ש

COGAT stressed, "Still, Israel continues to coordinate medical evacuations to third countries. Just yesterday, 180 patients and escorts were transferred for treatment to the EU and Jordan. Hamas, meanwhile, keeps cynically exploiting them for its own twisted agenda, and part of the international media buys it."

According to data from Israel’s security establishment, since the activation of the humanitarian mechanism, approximately 3,700 Gazans—mostly patients and their escorts, with around 80% being children—have exited Gaza via Israeli territory. These evacuations are carried out solely with security approval and continue on a regular basis.

In total, around 38,000 Gazan residents have left for third countries since the war began, the majority as part of medical evacuations. The number includes approximately 4,300 patients and escorts who left via Rafah as part of the hostage release deal. Since March 2025, evacuations have been conducted through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

A security official stated, “Israel is not restricting the evacuation of patients from Gaza; in fact, we are facilitating it regularly and consistently. The countries of the world must take initiative and act. If there is indeed concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, then we would have expected that countries take action — not just make declarations.”

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) concluded, “Hamas continues to cynically exploit Gaza’s residents to advance its own twisted agenda, and some international media are falling for it.”