Seventeen nations have signed a statement calling for the Hamas terrorist organization to disarm and end its rulership over the Gaza Strip, AFP reported this evening (Tuesday).

Among the nations that signed the document are Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, three nations that have been heavily involved in the attempts to end the war between Israel and Hamas. Qatar's demand that Hamas disarm and no longer rule Gaza is especially notable as Qatar has moved ceasefire talks in a more pro-Hamas direction since the war began and has hosted Hamas leaders in luxury hotels for many years.

France, Britain, and Canada also signed the statement, which has received the support of the European Union and Arab League. The text of the statement was agreed on at the United Nations conference being held this week calling for a Palestinian state.

The declaration states: “In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State,” says the declaration.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called the statement "historic."

“For the first time, Arab countries and those in the Middle East condemn Hamas, condemn October 7, call for the disarmament of Hamas, call for its exclusion from Palestinian governance, and clearly express their intention to normalize relations with Israel in the future," Barrot said.