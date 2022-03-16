Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported that on Tuesday, 6,310 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel, representing 10.93% of the coronavirus test results received that day.

The infection coefficient, meanwhile, continues to rise, and on March 5, the last day for which it is available, stood at 0.9.

As of Wednesday morning, 789 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 335 in serious condition or worse. That number includes 169 whose condition is critical, 151 who are intubated, and 23 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,401 people have died due to coronavirus in Israel.

Meanwhile, the Jewish holiday of Purim begins on Wednesday night and continues until nightfall on Thursday, when Jerusalem will begin its Purim (Shushan Purim), lasting until nightfall on Friday.

Though Israeli health officials do not believe the country is at the start of a sixth wave of infections, many are concerned about the possible impact Purim celebrations and mingling will have on the scope of the outbreak.

Earlier this week, coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka noted that, "returning to routine while the virus is still here will create additional rounds of infection. I am concerned about Purim, and hope that after the holiday we will not see the infection coefficient above one."

"This week and next week, we will watch the infection coefficient of the patients in serious condition, which is what is worrying. It is important to watch forward because it takes time until this measurement rises."