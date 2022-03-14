Israel's coronavirus czar has expressed concern that restrictions may need to be imposed ahead of the upcoming Purim holiday.

Speaking to Israel Hayom, coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka said, "The infection coefficient is worrying us, especially surrounding the outbreaks in nursing homes, where we are continuing the investigations and tests. This is the population at risk and we want to protect it."

"It is fine to celebrate, but it is important to protect the population at risk. Obviously it is important that anyone at risk get vaccinated. It would not be right for anyone to get sick right now. As we return to routine more, I would like everyone to protect themselves."

Prof. Zarka added that "returning to routine while the virus is still here will create additional rounds of infection. I am concerned about Purim, and hope that after the holiday we will not see the infection coefficient above one."

"This week and next week, we will watch the infection coefficient of the patients in serious condition, which is what is worrying. It is important to watch forward because it takes time until this measurement rises."

Last Friday, most coronavirus restrictions were canceled, with the exception of the requirement for both those testing positive and their unvaccinated family members to quarantine.

Professor Hagai Levine, head of Israel Association of Public Health Physicians, said that as of now there is no reason to worry about the change in the infection coefficient.

"The thing is that coronavirus is here to stay, and we need to find the right status quo. We are not comfortable with the fact that there is a very large segment of the population which did not receive three doses of the vaccine, and many people are susceptible to severe illness. The vaccination rate is very slow, and there are things we can do about that."