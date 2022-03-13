Ukraine’s Minister of Culture on Saturday posted a video showing Paris being bombed.

The video, showing the Eiffel Tower on fire as a result of an air strike, was published as a warning to the rest of Europe that it, too, could be attacked if it remains indifferent to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Would the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin remain standing under endless bombing of Russian troops? Do you think that does not concern you? Today it’s Ukraine, tomorrow it will be the whole of Europe. Russia will stop at nothing,” the Ukrainian Parliament wrote as it shared the video on Twitter.