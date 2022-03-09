Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, recently hosted former US Vice President Mike Pence, honoring him with the Friends of Zion Award.

The award has been given to 20 world leaders, including former US President Donald Trump.

"It's for those who have been outstanding world leaders supporting the state of Israel - and Mike Pence has been," Dr. Evans said, speaking to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"It's very significant because this is the first time evangelical leaders have come out in publicly like this with Mike Pence," Dr. Evans explained. "There's been tension between Pence and Trump. but you have very powerful leaders who influence tens of millions of people....so this is very significant that these evangelical leaders were willing to go public and express support for Mike Pence."

"Donald Trump cannot run unless the the Trump evangelical faith leaders support him. So now if they come out and express their support for Mike Pence, it's problematic for Donald Trump - what does he do? This is the core group that gave him the election. So it's a very very sensitive matter and very helpful for Mike Pence."

When asked what Pence's plans for the future are, Dr. Evans said he thinks Pence will run for the presidency.

"I think he's going to run," Dr. Evans said. "He hasn't told me that, but he's giving a lot of speeches, he's the former Vice President, vice presidents tend to run for the presidency. I think it's likely that he'll run, the question that he's going to have to address is Donald Trump. It's a problem right now."

Pence, Dr. Evans added, is "very grateful for the evangelicals," and that they took the time and effort to come out and express admiration for what he's done for Israel. "Also, he was very very very touched and moved the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv came with his wife, because of the enormous crisis going on in Ukraine."

Regarding Israel's current government, Dr. Evans said, "I think he's fine."

"Mike Pence has a lot of wisdom and I think...they understand him." Pence, he said, served under "probably the most controversial president in American history," and "stayed cool and calm."

"He's a solid guy," Dr. Evans summarized. "I think he's fine with the current government, because he met with the current government."

Pence is "a supporter of Israel. I don't think it has to do with who's the prime minister, he supports the State of Israel and that's that." His support for Israel notwithstanding, however, Dr. Evans estimates that Pence would "be comfortable with [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett."