Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, "the man who spent the most time in prison for events related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," will be released from prison in France on Friday and return to his home in Beirut after 41 years in French custody.

Abdallah, a Lebanese teacher who headed a terrorist organization, was convicted in 1987 for his involvement in the 1982 murders of Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov and US military attaché Charles Robert Ray.

Although he had been eligible for parole since 1999, his requests for release were repeatedly denied. His lawyers claimed that these refusals were due to pressure from Israel and the United States not to release him.

Abdallah became one of the most recognized figures associated with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is considered a hero by many Palestinian Arabs and terror supporters worldwide. Even recently, his face appeared on signs during some Palestinian solidarity protests around the world.

About a week ago, the French Court of Appeals ordered the release of the 74-year-old Abdallah from detention. At the same time, French authorities announced that he would be flown back to Beirut on Friday.

In a recent interview with the French news agency AFP, given from his prison cell, Abdallah shared that even in prison, his mind remained occupied with thoughts of the pro-Palestinian "struggle," which helped him maintain his sanity. "If I had not had that… well, 40 years - it can turn your brain to mush," he said," Abdallah remarked.