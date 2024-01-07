Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met on Sunday evening with former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Minister Gallant provided VP Pence with a strategic overview of the challenges faced by the State of Israel in the region, and an operational update of developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Gallant highlighted the importance of maintaining strong bipartisan support for Israel as it pursues its goals in the war: the release of 136 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including US citizens and foreign nationals, and the dismantling of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The Minister of Defense also discussed the extraordinary cooperation between the respective defense establishments, on every level - including exchanges in operational know-how, intelligence and strategic policy dialogues.

He concluded the meeting by expressing his appreciation to VP Pence for his longstanding friendship and contribution to US-Israel ties throughout his career, and his ongoing commitment to the security of the State of Israel.

Pence, who is currently on a visit to Israel, visited Magen David Adom's National Dispatch Center in Kiryat Ono on Saturday, and met with Director General Eli Bin and the senior management team.

On Friday, he visited the IDF’s Northern Command. As part of the visit, the Vice President met with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin.

In addition, Vice President Pence met with reserve soldiers of the 7338th Artillery Brigade who have been protecting the northern border since October 7.

On Thursday, Pence visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was ravaged during the Hamas massacre on October 7.

During the visit, the former Vice President met IDF soldiers who are stationed in the area.