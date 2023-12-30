Former US Vice President Mike Pence will visit Israel this week, to show solidarity and support.

In October, Pence announced that he would not run in the 2024 presidential elections.

"After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today," Pence said, according to CNN.

He added, "I’m leaving this campaign, but let me promise you, I will never leave the fight for conservative values and I will never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the land. So help me God."