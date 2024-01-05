Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday visited the IDF’s Northern Command.

As part of the visit, the Vice President met with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin.

During the meeting, General Gordin provided an operational update, including Hezbollah’s ongoing and blatant violations of UNSCR 1701. The general noted that the IDF is determined to protect the citizens of Israel and to ensure their safety.

In addition, Vice President Pence met with reserve soldiers of the 7338th Artillery Brigade who have been protecting the northern border since October 7.

During the meeting, Pence noted the commitment of the reserve officers who left their jobs and families to protect their country, and their determination to continue to do so until security is fully restored to the north.

On Thursday, Pence visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was ravaged during the Hamas massacre on October 7.

During the visit, the former Vice President met IDF soldiers who are stationed in the area.

"I want you to know that our hearts are with you, the people of Israel. Words fail in moments like this when we see what we saw here," Pence said to the soldiers.

"I'm just here to tell you, the American people are with you, no doubt, and they are with you to do whatever Israel needs to do. Until it's done," he continued.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)