Top evangelical leaders have come together to honor former Vice President Mike Pence for his support for the State of Israel.

The leaders, who mobilized the vote that elected Donald Trump and were part of the Trump Faith Initiative, united to honor Pence on March 8 at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in Jerusalem.

The founder of Friends of Zion who was also a Trump supporter, Dr. Michael Evans, hosted the event and presented Pence the Friends of Zion award.

This is the first time that evangelical leaders have mobilized to show their support for Pence since the January 6 crisis.

Besides evangelical leaders – some of whom participated with videos of support – the event included former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer.

Friedman and Dermer joined Evans in making the presentation of the Friends of Zion award which was commissioned by the late ninth president of Israel and former international chairman of Friends of Zion Shimon Peres.

The Friends of Zion award has been given to more than 20 world leaders, including two U.S. presidents.