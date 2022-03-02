Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with representatives of the Reform and Conservative movements regarding the Western Wall compromise plan, and according to reports refused to make promises.

Bennett's meeting with the Reform and Conservative representatives took place last Monday, and marked the first time in several years that an Israeli prime minister has held such meetings. In addition to Bennett, MKs Gilad Kariv (Labor) and Alon Tal (Blue and White) also attended the meeting.

According to Kan News, Bennett promised to upgrade and expand the egalitarian section of the Western Wall.

Kan added that Bennett refused to give the representatives a promise that he would approve the entire compromise plan in its original form. Senior sources in Israel's coalition, who spoke with Bennett and those close to him, said that the Prime Minister is concerned that approving the plan in its entirety will lead to mass demonstrations in which hundreds of thousands will take to the streets.

As a result, due to fears of serious rioting and mass protests by the haredi public, Bennett refused the requests of the center-left parties to approve the plan in its entirety.