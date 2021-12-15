A top Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi in Israel on Wednesday turned to all the representatives of religious and haredi Jewry in the Knesset, in an attempt to prevent, at any cost, any compromise on the Western Wall.

In a letter, Rabbi Yitzhak Yehuda Yaroslavsky, rabbi of the Chabad-Lubavitch community in Kiryat Malakhi and head of the Chabad rabbinical court in Israel, wrote: "It is a holy obligation to prevent transferring even the smallest part of the place of our holy Temple so that it can be desecrated with matters which are the opposite of holiness. And no compromise or such thing, G-d forbid, is relevant here."

The Reform, he continued, "have caused enough destruction to the People of Israel, and we have a holy obligation to do everything we can in order to prevent harm to the holy, and an obligation that everyone who is able do do everything possible in order to prevent the desecration of that which is holy."

The current Western Wall plan is being pushed forward mainly by the Reform movement and its representative in the Knesset, MK Gilad Kariv (Labor).

Earlier on Wednesday, leaders of Liba Yehudit center, led by Director General Oren Heonig, arrived at Rabbi Yaroslavsky's home, speaking with him at great length about the Reform movement's increased attempts to advance their agenda and uproot all which is holy.

Rabbi Yaroslavsky expressed support for the Liba representatives and for their blessed work.