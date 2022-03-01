Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on Monday urged the West to consider imposing a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes and helicopters in response to Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv, Reuters reported.

In a video address, Zelensky said Russia had launched 56 rocket strikes and fired 113 cruise missiles in the past five days since beginning its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The Ukrainian President accused Russia of committing war crimes and said it should be brought before an international tribunal.

"I believe that Russia is trying to apply pressure in this unsubtle way. Do not waste time. We do not accept such tactics. Fair negotiations can occur when one side does not hit the other side with rocket artillery at the very moment of negotiations," he said.

The West has imposed a series of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, including closing much of Europe’s airspace to civilian Russian aircraft.

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union is poised to bar all Russian aircraft from entering the airspace of all 27 member states.

On Saturday, world leaders decided to cut off Russian financial institutions from using the SWIFT money transfer system.

A day earlier, the European Union announced it would freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed the EU and also announced on Friday that the UK will be implementing sanctions against Putin and Lavrov effective immediately.

Later, the US also announced sanctions on Putin and Lavrov.