The Wall Street Journal reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump that Israel would resume attacking Iran if the country resumes its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

According to the report, President Trump replied that he preferred a diplomatic solution, but did not directly oppose the idea.

Two days ago, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Iran against any attempt to harm Israel.

In a speech at a ceremony marking the conclusion of an Air Force flight course, Minister Gallant said, "This ceremony is a direct message to dictator Khamenei and the Ayatollahs' group in Iran: Israel's long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and anywhere from which you attempt to threaten and harm Israel. There is no place where you can hide. If we need to return, we will return with even greater strength."