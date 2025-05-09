US President Donald Trump issued a direct appeal on Thursday for an immediate 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that Washington and allied nations would escalate sanctions should the proposal be ignored, Reuters reported.

Ukraine swiftly signaled its agreement to the American initiative, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating during a phone conversation with Trump that Kyiv is ready to implement the ceasefire “starting this minute.”

Russia, by contrast, has only offered a limited three-day pause in fighting to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Trump, posting on social media, said, “If the (30-day) ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions.” He added, “Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations.”

The President expressed optimism that a temporary halt in fighting could serve as a foundation for a long-term solution to the conflict.

“This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

While Trump has voiced his desire to help bring an end to the war, sources within his administration have made clear that Washington’s efforts could be withdrawn should both sides fail to show genuine progress.