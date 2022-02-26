Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) on Saturday morning ordered the departure of Israel’s designated Ambassador to Poland, Dr. Yaakov Livne, to Warsaw.

The Foreign Minister made the decision during a situational assessment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the goal of furthering assistance to Israeli citizens crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, and in view of the importance of events and the central role which Poland is playing in them.

Since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw has acted under the leadership of Charge D’Affaires Tal Ben Ari Ya’alon, in fruitful cooperation with Polish authorities in the effort to assist Israelis exiting Ukraine.

"We want to express our thanks to Polish authorities for their assistance," the Foreign Ministry said. "Dr. Livne is expected to depart for Warsaw tomorrow morning and to submit his Letter of Credence in the near future."

"The Foreign Minister and Director General asked to thank Israel’s Charge D’Affaires in Warsaw, Tal Ben Ari Ya’alon, for her work and leadership."