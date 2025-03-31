A plane carrying students on a trip to Poland was forced to make an emergency landing in Antalya, Turkey.

The landing was conducted due to concerns of a technical failure. In keeping with safety precautions, a decision was made to stop the flight in accordance with flight rules.

Israel's Education Ministry responded: "All of the students feel good, and are staying in a safe and protected space within the airport. They are closely accompanied by the teaching staff, who remain with them throughout. An alternate plane is making its way to them, and it is estimated that at 3:00 p.m. they will take off for Kraków, for the continuation of their educational trip. The Education Ministry is in constant contact with Defense and Education ministry personnel, and is constantly coordinating with the schools' management and the parents."

Though Poland is not considered a country friendly towards Israel, Israeli youth often travel to Nazi concentration camps in Poland as part of their Holocaust education.

Relations between Israel and Poland deteriorated after Poland passed two laws related to the history Holocaust, and the trips were paused before being renewed in March 2023. Last year, Poland returned its ambassador to Israel.