The ancient Jewish cemetery in the Żerków area of Poland has recently been desecrated, according to local reports.

According to reports, unknown individuals dug up and destroyed graves at a historical site located in a forest area managed by the Jarocin forestry department.

The shocking discovery was made by local forestry workers during a routine patrol in the area. According to reports, there is concern for the remains of those residing in the ground.

The cemetery, which was in use by the local Jewish community from the late 18th century until its destruction during the Holocaust, is a site of significant historical importance.

"With deep sorrow, we announce a serious case of grave desecration at a historic Jewish burial site," read an official announcement from the forestry department. "This is an act of vandalism that is not only illegal but also offensive, humiliating, and disrespectful to human dignity, both the living and the dead alike."

In a further announcement, the forestry department emphasized that "an attack on historical memory, whether it involves a Jewish, Christian, or any other religious grave – is a crime against all of us. The past belongs to all of us. We must preserve it, not destroy it."

The disturbing event has led to strong condemnations from Jewish organizations and preservation authorities around the world. The World Jewish Congress issued an official statement calling on Polish authorities "to hold the perpetrators of this despicable crime accountable."

The Israeli embassy in Warsaw announced that it is closely monitoring the investigation's developments and expects a suitable response from Polish law enforcement. "We treat any damage to heritage sites and sacred places with great gravity," the embassy stated.

The local police have launched an official investigation following the event. A special team of forensic investigators has been dispatched to the scene to collect evidence that may lead to identifying the responsible parties.

"We are treating this incident with utmost seriousness," said the local police chief during a briefing for reporters. "We have deployed the best resources at our disposal to locate those responsible and bring them to justice."

Meanwhile, the forestry department is increasing security in the area and fully cooperating with authorities. Reinforced patrols have been placed around the cemetery to prevent further vandalism.