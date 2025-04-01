Minister of Education Yoav Kisch announced on Tuesday that a plane carrying a delegation of teens that was stuck in Turkey for an entire day had arrived in Poland.

The delegation was made up of students from five schools: Shazar Bat Yam, Municipal A. Bat Yam, Municipal A. Pinchas Ayalon Holon, Mekif Ein Kerem, and the Tefen Inter-regional Experemntal School.

The plane belonging to Polish carrier Enter Air landed in Antalya at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, and the students were supposed to continue to Kraków, Poland, in the evening on a replacement aircraft. However, the replacement malfunctioned and was unable to take off.

The incident caused many of the parents to panic due to Israel's unstable ties with Turkey.

On Monday evening, the Education Ministry stated: "A rescue plane was sent to Antalya and landed, but due to a technical malfunction that was discovered, it is not fit for takeoff. An additional plane is already on its way. The students' security is being handled by the Shin Bet."