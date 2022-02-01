A troubling report by a British watchdog agency has revealed antisemitism, racism, misogyny and other hateful posts by London police officers on social media and in messaging apps, according to the UK Jewish News.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report found that the offensive content shared between police officers included racist and misogynist WhatsApp messages and a very offensive joke about Auschwitz.

The IOPC study looked at the messages which were found during nine investigations beginning in 2018 into police officers located at Charing Cross police station and other locations.

Their report unveiled 15 suggestions for how London police can modify their practices to tackle the issue.

The report explained that “when we spoke with victims who challenged perpetrators about their experience, they told us that there appeared to be attempts made to push any comments or behaviour into a ‘grey zone’. This meant that everything that happened in this zone was reduced to being banter, or a joke or game, or it was just a misunderstanding.”

“This process of pushing things into a grey zone allows perpetrators to get away with their behaviours, and acts to undermine or disregard the legitimacy of those who are subject to the bullying, misogyny and/or discrimination,” it added.

“I am utterly disgusted by the behaviour outlined in this IOPC report, which details the shocking evidence of discrimination, misogyny, harassment and bullying by police officers,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“It is right that the team concerned has been disbanded and the police officers found to be involved have been dismissed, disciplined or have left the police. Anyone found to be responsible for sexism, racism, misogyny, Islamophobia, antisemitism, bullying or harassment does not deserve to wear the Met uniform and must be rooted out.”