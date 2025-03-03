Anti-Israel activists created fake advertisements to post on the London Underground, the Daily Mail reported.

The fake documents, which were designed in the same style as real ads, claimed to represent a company based out of Tel Aviv and stated, "Monday.com – for whatever you run. Even … An apartheid state."

They further stated that the fictional Monday.com helps clients with "Genocide," "Ethnic Cleansing," and 'Cultural Erasure."

A Jewish mother spotted the ads and reported them to UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), which contacted the Transport for London (TfL) and demanded that they be removed. Three days later TfL reported that the ads had been removed.

The woman who reported the ads said that seeing the "hatred of Jews on a London train made me feel physically sick."

UKLFI stated, "These fake anti-Israel adverts seem to be a perennial problem on the London transport system, whether on tubes or at bus stops. They need to be removed as quickly as possible. TfL should also try harder to prevent them being put up in the first place."

The real Monday.com clarified that it is in no way connected to this hateful campaign. "It is important for us to clarify that what you saw is a distortion of our campaign and monday is in no way connected to this act," the organization wrote on X. "Monday in no way supports this message, and we are actively working with the vendors to remove the defaced signage. "If you have any further information about the carriage number or tube line this would really help us speed up the process."

Several antisemitic incidents have occurred on the London Underground since the October 7 massacre. The same month as the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, a London Underground driver announced "Free Palestine" to passengers in support of Hamas, who joined in the chant and clapped.

In June 2024, a group of Jewish high school students were assaulted at Belsize Park underground.

A mother of one of the victims spoke to the Jewish News, saying, “They chased my son and kicked one of his friends to the ground. They were trying to push another kid onto the tracks. They got him as far as the yellow line.

"I’m not sure how he managed to get away. My son ran a few steps up to try and get help. They ran after him, he was elbowed in the cheek and he hit his head against the wall.”

“My son couldn’t sleep last night. He said they shouted, ‘Get out of the city Jew!' It’s not fair. Why do they do this to us’.”