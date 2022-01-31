The break in the cold, wet weather following Elpis will end later on Monday with a return of the rain.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with intermittent rainfall throughout the day in northern Israel. There will also be thunderstorms, and there may be hail. On Mount Hermon, there will be snowfall, and there may be light snowfall in the northern Golan Heights as well, in areas above 1000 meters (3281 feet) in altitude.

During the afternoon, the rain will spread to central Israel and the northern Negev, and there may be flooding in eastern streams.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and during the morning hours there may be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel. There will be fog in the northern mountains. During the night, the skies will clear and there may be frost in areas prone to it.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will be clear, with temperatures rising to nearly seasonal average.

Thursday will be clear or partly cloudy. Beginning in the evening, there will be rainfall in northern Israel. During the night, the rain will become stronger, and will spread to central Israel as well.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, along with isolated thunderstorms. Harsh winds will blow. There will be snowfall on Mount Hermon and possibly light snow in the northern Golan Heights. In the northern Negev, there will be local rainfall, and there is a chance that eastern streams will flood. Temperatures will be colder than usual.