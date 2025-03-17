Temperatures are expected to significantly drop following an unseasonable heat wave, which led Monday's 21-year record high for the first half of March.

Monday's temperatures will be higher than seasonal average in most areas of Israel.

Tuesday will see a drop in temperatures, though the weather will still be unseasonably hot.

Temperatures will continue to drop on Wednesday, and temperatures will reach seasonal average. Towards evening, there will be local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Thursday will see rainfall throughout Israel, and snow on Mount Hermon. Temperatures are expected to be over ten degrees lower at the end of the week than they were at the start of the week, and in some areas the difference will reach 15-20 degrees Celsius.