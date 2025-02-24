Light snow began falling in Jerusalem on Sunday night, as well as in Efrat, Ofra, and for the first time since 2016 - in Isfiya, as well as Maalot-Tarshiha and Me'ona in the Western Galilee.

On Sunday night, for the first time in nine years, light snow fell in the Carmel area. In northern Israel, temperatures dropped below freezing; in Jerusalem, they reached zero degrees Celsius.

Though snow fell in the Carmel area at altitudes of 470 meters, in the northern and central mountains, the snowfall began only at altitudes of 500-600 meters. It did not accumulate on the ground, however, except for a thin layer in the Upper Galilee.

Monday will see intermittent snowfall in the northern and central mountains, though not in large quantities.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal average, and during the morning hours, there may be light local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. The morning hours will be partly cloudy, and on Monday night, there is a chance of frost in areas prone to it.

Tuesday will see a rise in temperatures, though they will remain below seasonal average. During the morning hours, there may be frost in areas prone to it, and harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains. Skies will be clear or partly cloudy during the daytime.

Wednesday will see a slight rise in temperatures, but they will remain below seasonal average; skies will be partly cloudy or clear.

Meanwhile, despite the recent storms and snow, for the first time in a century, the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level dropped over the course of February. According to the Water Authority, the northern lake's water level is now 211.235 meters below sea level - a drop of 1.5 centimeters over the weekend, and 2.435 meters below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.