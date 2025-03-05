Just days after the skies cleared and the weather warmed, Israel faces half a week of rain and thunderstorms, forecasters said.

Wednesday will se local rainfall and thunderstorms, especially in central and southern Israel. There is a slight chance of flooding in the Negev and eastern streams. In northern Israel, harsh eastern winds will blow, and there may be haze. Temperatures will drop, especially in northern Israel.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. There may be local rainfall and thunderstorms in southern and eastern Israel. In northern Israel, there will be strong eastern winds, and towards morning the eastern winds will gain strength in central Israel's mountains as well.

Thursday will see local rainfall and thunderstorms in most areas of Israel. Eastern streams and those in the Negev may flood. In the northern mountains, harsh eastern winds will blow; in the afternoon, harsh northern winds will blow along the coastline.

On Friday, local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected in most areas of Israel, and there is still a chance of flooding in the eastern streams and Negev streams. The rains will lessen in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to drop.

Due to the concerns of flooding, Israel Police requested on Wednesday that hikers avoid flood-prone areas.

"We call on the public to be very careful and not near areas where there is a chance of flooding, due to the danger of falling, being washed away, and drowning," a police statement read, adding that announcements regarding routes considered risky would be made.