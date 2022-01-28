After media reports that US President Joe Biden said there was a "distinct possibility" Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought to downplay the threat of a Russian invasion.

On Friday, Zelensky accused the US and NATO allies of fomenting panic, and stressed at a press conference that he knows more about his own country’s security situation than other leaders, the New York Post reported.

“Do we have tanks on the streets? “No. When you read media, you get the image that we have troops in the city, people fleeing … That’s not the case,” he said.

While he would not rule out a future military conflict with neighboring Russia, he slammed Washington’s recurrent claims that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “imminent.”

“I’m the president of Ukraine and I’m based here and I think I know the details better here,” he said.

The press conference occurred the day after Zelensky spoke at length with Biden in a phone call.

CNN reported that during their conversation, Biden told the Ukrainian leader than there was no doubt the country would be invaded by Russia.

The While House shot back that the description of the call was “completely false.”

But National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Twitter that an invasion in the next few weeks was “a distinct possibility.”

“President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February,” she said. She also clarified that reports saying “anything more or different than that are completely false.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)