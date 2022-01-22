The director of the Religious Zionist Party, Yehuda Wald, is calling on coalition chairwoman MK Idit Silman (Yamina) to resign, claiming she lied about having been assaulted at a gas station in Modi'in.

Wald said "Idit Silman should resign. It is impossible for the chairwoman of a coalition to lie to all the people of Israel, discredit an entire demographic sector, whip up hatred and division among the people, and not take responsibility for its actions. "

MK Fateen Mulla (Likud) called on Silman to apologize: "Since the police investigation regarding Silman's claim was closed, the right-wing public in Israel must demand an immediate apology from Idit Silman."

Two months after MK Silman claimed to have been attacked at the gas station, police are saying that the investigation will end without results. Police say cooperation on her part was limited and that her testimony contained "only what she was comfortable saying, not a word beyond that."

Two months ago, in early November, Silman claimed in an interview with News 12 that she had been attacked at a gas station.

"Two weeks ago I suffered an incident in which a person threw me into a car," she said then. "He caught me after I was refueling at a gas station in Modi'in, and physically forced me into the car."

MK Silman then added: "I understood how words can be dangerous. At that moment, I realized that I was putting everything aside and that we were passing a budget."