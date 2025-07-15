House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) plans to meet with Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s Democratic mayoral nominee, this week to discuss issues of public safety, specifically as they relate to the Jewish community, The Hill reported on Monday.

The meeting comes as Jeffries has withheld his endorsement for Mamdani following the latter's upset victory in the Democratic primary.

The 33-year-old defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had been the long-time frontrunner. While Jeffries congratulated Mamdani on his primary win, he has not yet offered his endorsement.

In an interview with Punchbowl News, Jeffries stated that Mamdani’s failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" will "be part of our discussion." The House Democratic leader emphasized the need for Mamdani "to reassure" the Jewish community and others that "he’s going to stand up for their safety and security."

Jeffries, who represents a district spanning parts of Brooklyn and Queens, has previously spoken about the rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York. He has sought to assure voters that addressing the issue is a priority for him.

Mamdani’s anti-Israel bias has come under fire since he won the Democratic nomination for mayor.

At a recent mayoral forum at B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue, Mamdani was confronted by fellow candidate Whitney Tilson, who accused him of inciting antisemitic mobs. Mamdani responded by quoting far-left Israeli activists and reiterated his belief in equality for all lives. He further pledged that if elected, he would ensure New York complies with international law, including honoring potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against figures such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked about the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Mamdani avoided a direct answer but stated he would ensure his actions do not violate international laws.

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently condemned Mamdani for his anti-Israel statements, following Mamdani's victory in his party's primaries.

"ON OCTOBER 8, he couldn’t bring himself to condemn Hamas, the murder of 1200 Jews, or the rape of women & little girls," Cruz wrote on X. "Instead, he just…blamed Israel. On October 8."