The Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

His associates said that the rabbi is feeling well and will remain at home until the end of the isolation period.

Earlier on Sunday it was announced that Public Security Minister Omer Barlev tested positive for the coronavirus. According to aides, the minister feels well, and is now in quarantine.

Barlev was tested after a senior ministry official was infected with the virus, prompting the minister to enter isolation and to take a PCR test. The results from the test came Sunday evening, revealing that Barlev Lev had also been infected.

“The minister feels good,” Barlev’s office said in a statement. “And in keeping with regulations, he is in isolation. All ministry workers who came into contact with him are undergoing COVID testing.”

Barlev is the first minister in the current government to be infected during the fifth wave of the pandemic. Several Knesset members have also recently tested positive.