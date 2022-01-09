Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor) tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday. According to aides, the minister feels well, and is now in quarantine.

Bar-Lev was tested after a senior ministry official was infected with the virus, prompting the minister to enter isolation and to take a PCR test. The results from the test came Sunday evening, revealing that Bar-Lev had also been infected.

“The minister feels good,” Bar-Lev’s office said in a statement. “And in keeping with regulations, he is in isolation.”

“All ministry workers who came into contact with him are undergoing COVID testing.”

Bar-Lev is the first minister in the current government to be infected during the fifth wave of the pandemic. Several Knesset members have also recently tested positive.