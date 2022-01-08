Arabs arrived at a memorial site for the IDF's Brigade 7, and attempted to drag away one of the tanks placed there.

The memorial site, located at the Katsabiya Junction in the Golan Heights, was set up in memory of Brigade 7 soldiers who fell during Israel's various wars. It was set up at the side of Route 87, near the South Katzrin Junction (Katsabiya) in the center of the Golan Heights, since that was the area where the Brigade trained and fought. The site has several tanks which were used by the Brigade, as well as Arab militaries' tanks which were taken during wars.

Footage posted on Tiktok a few days ago shows a number of Arabs attempting to drag a Soviet-manufactured T-34 tank used by Arab armies and confiscated by Israel.

According to Israel Hayom, the young Arabs attempted to drag the tank using a strap, but did not succeed due to the vehicle's weight. It is not clear exactly when the incident occurred, but it is estimated that it took place last week.

MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) called to capture the suspects, saying, "There are faces here, as well as a very specific vehicle. These criminals must be arrested, with an indictment within maximum two days."