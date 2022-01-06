A new poll publicized Thursday morning on Galei Israel Radio showed the Likud party, led by former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as winning the largest number of Knesset seats, if elections were held today.

The poll, conducted by the Rafi Smith Institute, showed the Likud as winning 33 seats, followed by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party, which would win 20 seats.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party would win eight seats, tying for third-largest with MK Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party and MK Aryeh Deri's Shas party.

Three parties would win seven seats each: United Torah Judaism, led by MK Moshe Gafni; Labor, led by Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli; and Yisrael Beytenu, headed by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party would win six Knesset seats, as would the Joint Arab List. The left-wing Meretz party and the United Arab List (Ra'am) would each receive five Knesset seats.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party would not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll's findings show that if elections were held today and the Yamina party joined a Netanyahu-led coalition, that government would have a majority of 62 Knesset seats.