A new poll published on Channel 12 News on Monday evening finds that there is greater support for former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett than for current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On the question of suitability for the role of Prime Minister, Bennett wins 39 percent compared to 29 percent of support for Netanyahu. When a comparison was made between Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the gap is smaller - Gantz has 34 percent compared to 31 percent for Netanyahu.

As for the distribution of seats should elections be held today, the National Unity Party wins 23 seats, the Likud has 20 seats and Yesh Atid with 15 seats.

Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party is at a record high with 14 seats, and an alliance of Labor-Meretz, led by Yair Golan, wins 11 seats.

Shas has 10 seats, Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party weakens slightly to 9 seats and United Torah Judaism strengthens to 8 seats.

Hadash-Ta'al wins 5 seats in the survey and so does the Ra'am Party. The Religious Zionist Party, Gideon Sa’ar’s United Right Right and Balad do not pass the electoral threshold. In total, according to the poll, the bloc making up the parties in the current coalition has 47 seats.

In addition, the poll examined a scenario of a new right-wing party with a quadruple leadership of Liberman, Bennett, Sa'ar and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen running. Such a party would be the largest in the Knesset with 25 seats.

If such a party were to be formed, the Likud would be weakened to 18 seats, the National Unity Party would win 17 seats, Yesh Atid with 13 seats, Labor-Meretz with 11 seats, and Shas with 10 seats.

The United Torah Judaism party has 8 seats and so does Otzma Yehudit. Hadash-Ta'al wins 5 mandates and so does Ra'am.