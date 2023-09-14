A new poll has predicted that neither the right-religious bloc nor the center-left bloc will be able to form a coalition.

The poll, conducted by Direct Polls for Channel 14 News, showed that if elections were held today, the right-religious bloc would win 56 Knesset seats, while the center-left bloc would win 60 Knesset seats. The remaining four seats are held by the Arab Hadash-Ta'al list, which does not join any coalition.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party, with 30 seats; National Unity would be second-largest, with 28 seats.

Following the two large parties is Yesh Atid with 16 seats, third-largest in the Knesset. Shas, fourth-largest, follows Yesh Atid by a wide margin, winning ten seats.

Among the smaller parties, two of them - Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism - win seven seats each. Another two - Otzma Yehudit and Ra'am (United Arab List) win five seats each.

At the bottom of the list are three parties of four seats each: Religious Zonism, Hadash-Ta'al, and left-wing Meretz.

Neither Labor nor Balad is expected to pass the electoral threshold.