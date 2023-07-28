A new poll published by Maariv showed that if elections were held today - after the changes to the reasonableness standard passed earlier this week - the National Unity party would win 30 Knesset seats, overtaking the Likud.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Lazar Research, elections held today would give National Unity 30 seats, and Likud 28 seats - down from last week's 29 seats. Yesh Atid, the third-largest party in the Knesset, would win 16 seats, down from last week's 17.

The poll also predicted that Shas would win nine seats, and United Torah Judaism seven seats. Ra'am (United Arab List) is predicted to win six seats, up from five last week. Four parties would win five seats in such an election, all of them remaining stable since last week: Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism, Meretz, and Yisrael Beytenu. Hadash-Ta'al would be the smallest party in the Knesset, receiving four seats, down from last week's five.

Divided into blocs, the center-left parties would receive 62 Knesset seats, while the current coalition parties would win 54 seats. The remaining four seats are held by Hadash-Ta'al, which is not expected to join any coalition.

Another poll, conducted by Maagar Mochot for Israel Hayom, showed that if elections were held today, National Unity would win 28 seats, with Likud just behind it at 27 seats. In that poll, Yesh Atid is predicted to win 21 seats.

Israel Hayom's poll also predicted that the Shas party would win 10 Knesset seats, followed by a united Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit party with nine seats, and United Torah Judaism with seven seats. In that poll, Meretz and Ra'am are predicted to win five seats each, while Hadash-Ta'al and Yisrael Beytenu are predicted to win four seats each.

The poll also examined changes in voting patterns, and revealed that 13% of Likud voters and 31% of Yesh Atid voters would move to voting for National Unity, while 23% of Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit voters would vote for Likud.

Divided into blocs, the Israel Hayom poll gives the center-left parties 63 Knesset seats, and the current coalition parties 53 seats. The remaining four seats are held by Hadash-Ta'al.