In a closed conversation, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi recently said that Israel was about to launch a major operation in Jenin, Ulpan Shishi reported.

According to the report, Israel did not end up launching the operation, due to the pressure placed on the Palestinian Authority.

Israel encouraged the Palestinian Authority security organizations with which it coordinates on security issues, and they entered Jenin themselves and took action against the terror groups there, confiscating weapons and arresting many terrorists.

In recent years, Jenin has earned a name for itself as the terror capital of Judea and Samaria.

According to the report, its status especially increased after six terrorists escaped from prison and the armed groups in Jenin prepared to receive them and fight the IDF forces entering the area..